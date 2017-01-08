Smoke In Valley Coming From Combination Of Canada Fires And Diamond Creek Fire

Diamond Creek Fire Update

August 1, 2017

Diamond Creek Fire is burning in the steep slopes of the Diamond Creek drainage in the Pasayten Wilderness. Fire is located approximately four air miles from the Billy Goat Trailhead and sixteen air miles north of the community of Mazama, Washington. The fire remains approximately 8.5 miles [13.6 kilometers] south of the Canadian border.

Pacific Northwest Team 2 is working with local fire managers to develop a management action plan which will take into account suppression activities, the current and predicted weather conditions, fire growth, and potential impacts to the surrounding communities and ecosystems. The overall intent is to determine the most efficient way to protect values at risk while reducing unnecessary exposure to firefighters.

The fire continued to spread yesterday along the north end of the Dollar Creek drainage. Helicopters dropped water from buckets to slow the fire spread. The fire has backed down to the Lost River on the western perimeter and fire spread is limited on the eastern perimeter due to the 2003 Farewell Fire scar.

Today, fire management resources will continue to slow fire growth by dropping water on the fire, and will continue wrapping structures near Billy Goat Trailhead. Where conditions allow, firefighters are taking action to confine the spread of the fire.

Aerial and ground-based reconnaissance operations will continue today. Preparations for potential burnout operations beginning tomorrow are also in progress. Firing operations (utilizing fire under controlled circumstances to remove unburned fuels in front of the fire) are effective tools in fire management.

Smoke from several fires throughout the region and in Canada is currently impacting air quality. Smoke will be visible in surrounding communities throughout the day. Smoke impacts also have the potential to affect air operations.

Temperatures are expected to be warm and dry today with a high of 90 degrees and winds predicted from the north/northeast at 5-9 miles per hour with gusts to 13.

There are numerous trail closures in place. Visitors to the Pasayten Wilderness are reminded to check conditions before embarking and to register at the trailheads, as this information is critical to timely and effective evacuation, should it be needed.

This fire does not currently affect access to the Pacific Crest Trail and Pacific Northwest Trails.