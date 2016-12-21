[12/21/16] Slippery Roads Cause Vehicle To Slide Into Unoccupied Cars -Into Side Of Home
Chelan County Fire District 7- Chelan Fire & Rescue responded to a pair of calls yesterday that would make for a perfect Public Service Announcement for the winter months.
Crews responded to a weather related chain reaction vehicle accident that pushed an unoccupied car into the side of a home in the 400 block of East Highland. Just hours later, Rivercom received a call for a chimney fire on Anderson Rd.
Lieutenant Evan Woods, with Chelan Fire and Rescue, says the first call came just in after 10AM Tuesday morning…
122116 CCFD 7 Responses 1 :44 “…front end damage on it.”
The chimney fire call, Lieutenant Woods said, came in about 3 hours later…
122116 CCFD 7 Responses 2 :30 “…inside the residence.”
Lieutenant Woods says creosote is the usual suspect when it comes to chimney fires …
122116 CCFD 7 Responses 3 :39 “…fireplace you have.”
What’s the take home message? Lieutenant Woods says there are a couple…
122116 CCFD 7 Responses 4 :13 “…everything safe there.”