Slippery Roads Cause Vehicle To Slide Into Unoccupied Cars -Into Side Of Home

Chelan County Fire District 7- Chelan Fire & Rescue responded to a pair of calls yesterday that would make for a perfect Public Service Announcement for the winter months.

Crews responded to a weather related chain reaction vehicle accident that pushed an unoccupied car into the side of a home in the 400 block of East Highland. Just hours later, Rivercom received a call for a chimney fire on Anderson Rd.

Lieutenant Evan Woods, with Chelan Fire and Rescue, says the first call came just in after 10AM Tuesday morning…

The chimney fire call, Lieutenant Woods said, came in about 3 hours later…

Lieutenant Woods says creosote is the usual suspect when it comes to chimney fires …

What’s the take home message? Lieutenant Woods says there are a couple…

