Slight Breezes and Warm Sun; Chelan traveled to play CTL League Rivals

On a gorgeous day with slight breezes and warm sun in the 70’s, Chelan traveled to play the 6-hole course played 3x (due to water covering a large part of holes 6 & 9) vs. CTL league rivals Omak. The Chelan boys & girls took both the team and individual honors, with the boys scoring a 351 to Omak’s 428, and the girls with team honors as Omak only had 3 girls scoring. Individually, Chelan’s Corbin Morley (sr.) took individual medalist honors with a 77, followed by teammates Miles Grossberg (fr.) with an 82, Seth Hannu (so.) with an 86, all scoring lower than Omak’s best. On the girls side of things, individual medalist went to Chelan’s Kaylin Boykin (so.) with a 102, followed by teammates Katie Rainville (fr.) with a 105 and Emily Christenson (sr.) with a 109, all scoring below Omak’s best girls score.

They get another chance at this same course on Thursday as they travel back up to compete with Okanogan, hope to see some improvement by many of our players with it fresh on their minds from today!