Slide Ridge Project Is Underway- Expect Some Helicopter Use In Area

A Chelan County PUD Contractor is rebuilding the electrical line that provides power to customers at the communication site at the top of Slide Ridge- which is about 22 miles up the south shore of Lake Chelan.

Suzanne Hartman, Spokesperson for Chelan County PUD, says the line was lost two years ago…

Chelan County PUD says they do not anticipate any traffic disruptions while work is underway- but be aware that trucks and heavy equipment will be using South Lakeshore Road, Shady Pass Road and Slide Ridge Road to transfer equipment and materials.