Sixteen service members from the Semper Fi Fund’s Team compete in ChelanMan Multisport Weekend

Sixteen service members from the Semper Fi Fund’s Team Semper Fi Program compete in ChelanMan Multisport Weekend, July 14-16. The Chamber will be hosting a booth Saturday in Lakeside Park where the public can talk with them when not competing.

Paratriathlon is currently the fastest-growing disabled sport and offers unique benefits to recovering service members: “The sport of triathlon helps a disabled service member achieve something that very few, if any, other sports can do” says TSF Sports Manager. “It allows them to understand that they don’t have to be single-sport athletes, encourages pride, mental focus, and goal setting. The ability to “conquer” one task — let alone three different ones in a single day — is a good confidence boost and helps tremendously with overall mental and physical health.”

The teams are made up of servicemen and women who have overcome significant challenges in their service to our country, and have embraced the fighting, athletic spirit on their road to recovery. They are an inspiration to us all, but more importantly, they are an inspiration to their fellow service members who are also recovering.

“Recovery Through Sport” has proven to be an ideal outlet for injured service members to hone both physical agility and mental focus, skills that are critical to navigating their recovery. Learning and practicing alongside fellow wounded service members, they can also trade stories, share strategies for coping with their injuries, and forge lasting friendships.