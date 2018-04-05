Single Vehicle Accident Near Beebe Bridge Leaves One Injured Friday Morning

Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue and LCCH EMS responded to the report of an auto accident on US 97 one mile south of the Beebe Bridge at 6:30 am this morning. On arrival one vehicle with heavy damage was found on east side of the roadway. It appeared that the southbound vehicle lost control, overturned coming to rest on its wheels after crossing the northbound lane.

The vehicle’s lone occupant was treated at the scene for serious injuries and then transported to Lake Chelan Community hospital for additional care.