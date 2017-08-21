Sidewalk Repair Work This Week Near Manson Bay Park And Old Mill Park

Chelan County PUD will begin work this week on replacing and repairing sidewalks at Manson Bay Park, as well as Old Mill Park.

Contractor crews expect to be working at both sites through the end of this week, Friday, August 25th.

Both parks will remain open during the work, but park visitors are asked to use caution near the work areas.

Barricades and coned off areas will be in place to warn visitors of the work area.

Sanderson Construction, of Chelan, is the PUD contractor for both projects at a total cost of $8,560.

Again, starting today, through Friday of this week, expect contractor crews in the areas of Manson Bay Park and Old Mill Bay as they repair and replace sidewalks.