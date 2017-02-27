Siblings Win Top Spots In Manson School District’s Spelling Bee

Manson’s 2017 District Spelling Champion is Grant Torgesen, 8th grade, and the runner up is his sister, Afton Torgesen, 4th grade. Grant’s Championship word was “tenaciously”. Twelve students spelled off with each other to a packed house. The 2017 district bee was one of the longest spelling rounds Manson ever experienced. The final four students lasted 17 rounds of spelling with two students left in round 18. Afton spelled out on the word “patronymic” and Grant went on to win the Championship round by spelling “tenaciously”. Our two spellers will now move on to the NCW Collaborative Spelling Bee in East Wenatchee on March 16th. Congratulations to all those who participated in the District Spelling Bee.