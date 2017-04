Shop Mom & Pop Survey Winners

SHOP MOM & POP 2017—-THE AWARD GOES TO….

PEOPLES CHOICE –LONE PINE FRUIT & ESPRESSO

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE—KELLY’S HARDWARE

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – LAKEVIEW DRIVE IN & APPLE CUP CAFÉ

BEST SHOPPING EXPERIENCE— CULINARY APPLE

__________________________________________________________________________

FAVORITE COFFEE STOP: THE VOGUE 2ND: APPLE CUP TOO

FAVORITE PLACE FOR BREAKFAST: APPLE CUP CAFÉ 2ND: BLUEBERRY HILLS

FAVORITE PLACE FOR LUNCH: LAKEVIEW DRIVE IN 2ND: LA BRISA & LOCAL MYTH

FAVORITE PLACE FOR A BURGER IN THE VALLEY: LAKEVIEW DRIVE IN 2ND: MY BUDDY’S PLACE

FAVORITE PLACE FOR DINNER: LA BRISA 2ND: APPLE CUP CAFE

FAVORITE PLACE FOR AN ADULT BEVERAGE: STORMY MT. BREWING 2ND SHOT OF GRATITUDE

FAVORITE LADIES GIFT WILL COME FROM: CULINARY APPLE 2ND: MAINSTREET GALLERY

FAVORITE MENS GIFT WILL COME FROM: KELLY’S HARDWARE 2ND: DEEPWATER HOME & ELECTRONICS

FAVORITE PET GIFT WILL COME FROM: ALL FOR PAWS 2ND: KELLY’S

FAVORITE CLOTHING SHOP: MAIN STREET GALLERY 2ND: LAKE CHELAN SPORTS

FAVORITE HOME SERVICE: LAKE CHELAN BUILDING SUPPLY 2ND: DEEP WATER HOME & ELECTRONIC

FAVORITE PLACE TO FIND HOME DÉCOR: ALLISONS 2ND: SWIMWORLD

FAVORITE PLACE TO SHOP FOR COOKS: CULINARY APPLE 2ND: LONE PINE & CHELAN MARKET

FAVORITE FIX IT PLACE: KELLY’S HARDWARE 2ND: LAKE CHELAN BUILDING SUPPLY

FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL & DESIGN SERVICES: CHELAN PRINTING & CUSTOM SIGNS 2ND LAKE INTERIORS