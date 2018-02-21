Shop Burns To Ground In Union Valley Tuesday Afternoon

Firefighters had no chance to save a 40 ft by 40 ft shop that burned to the ground yesterday afternoon in Union Valley…

That’s Chief Tim Lemon with Chelan Fire and Rescue. He says it took a small army of firefighters about an hour to knock that fire down…

The first firefighter arrived on scene within minutes and reported the building completely engulfed in flames. Shortly after that, we heard Chelan Fire & Rescue request that the County Fire Marshal be notified.

We asked Chief Lemon if that was standard operating procedure..

Chief Lemon says a number of factors played into the total loss of the building, including construction method and materials.

It certainly wasn’t proximity to a fire station- the burned out shop was right across the street from Union Valley Station 73…

