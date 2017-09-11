Shop Burns Down On Boyd Road- Fire Crews Keep Contained To Single Building

Chelan Fire & Rescue and Manson Fire, along with assistance from the Orondo Fire Department- battled a structure fire Wednesday morning up Boyd Road between Chelan and Manson.

Chelan District 7 Assistant Fire Chief, Mark Donnell, told KOZI the call came in just after 9:30 AM of a structure fire on Boyd Loop Rd…

110917 Shop Fire 1 :44 “…able to get the fire out.”

Chief Donnell said when crews arrived on scene- the shop was already 80 percent involved- forcing a defensive attack by firefighters…

110917 Shop Fire 2 :44 “…out what caused it.”

The shop is owned by Chelan Heights Orchard- which, according to records, is owned by David and Ruth Smeltzer,.