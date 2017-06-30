ShooFly Detour In Service On State Route 150

The much anticipated and long awaited shoofly detour around the No-See-Um roundabout project on State Route 150- opened to vehicular traffic late Thursday afternoon.

063017 WSDOT Update 1 :04 “the traffic flow.”

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Engineer, Kevin Walagorski. He says the 20 minute plus delays we have been experiencing for the past few months will go away and DOT crews will focus on the job at hand: prepping the site for the new roundabout…

063017 WSDOT Update 2 :07 “…start to take shape.”

Kevin said DOT contractors have been working long hours under the hot sun- and now, like many of us, will be taking a few days off…

063017 WSDOT Update 3 :06 “…will not be any work.”

Crews will be back on the job site Wednesday, July 5 and will work throughout the summer, hooping to finish the project before winter weather sets in…

063017 WSDOT Update 4 :09 “…get that wrapped up.”