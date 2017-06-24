Sheriff’s Office Located And Recovered Body Of Johnathon Taylor On Chelan Butte

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies located and recovered the body of 31 year old Johnathon Taylor, of Mount Vernon, from the south side of Chelan Butte yesterday afternoon.

Rich Magnussen, Emergency Management Specialist with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, says his office received a report Thursday afternoon from Taylor’s mother, that her son was camping in the Chelan area, and hadn’t been heard from in several days.

Taylor’s two dogs were located by a hiker on the Butte, and after a preliminary search Thursday evening, deputies located his vehicle abandoned at the top.

On Friday, Magnussen says, a search and Rescue Team started their search…