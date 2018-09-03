Sheriff Burnett Responds To Jury Verdict That Will Cost The County $500,000

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, had this response to Wednesday’s jury verdict that will cost the county $500,000…

The Douglas County jury awarded Chelan County Sheriff Deputy, Jennifer Tyler, $500,000 after agreeing that her fellow officers and administration had illegally retaliated after Tyler’s testimony in a separate lawsuit.

The $500,000 payment will come from an insurance pool that the Chelan County Sheriff’s’ Office and Chelan County contribute to.