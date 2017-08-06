Sheriff Burnett Installed As Newest WASPC President

**PRESS RELEASE**

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs values: a mission-driven association; quality services; honesty and integrity; accountability and responsibility to our members; diversity; public/private partnerships; competent, professional staff; membership involvement and progressive innovation. WASPC offers four types of membership: life, active, associate, and affiliate. Membership within WASPC offers numerous benefits at all levels.

Benefits of WASPC Membership:

• Pro-Law Enforcement Lobbying Efforts on both the State and Federal Levels

• Discounted Registration on WASPC Conferences and Vendor Trade Shows

• Training Opportunities at Discounted Rates

• Get-The-Word-Out Email Notifications

• Access to the WASPC Members-Only portions of the WASPC Website

• Informational Documents

• Law Enforcement Online Forums

• Membership and Agency Directories

Sheriff Burnett will serve a one-year term as President of WASPC. He has previously served one year terms as Vice President and President elect, before serving as a Sheriff at large position. Sheriff Burnett calls the opportunity both an honor and humbling, since his nomination came from his peers of the 38 other elected Sheriffs of the State of Washington. WASPC alternates the President position annually from Sheriff to Chief and back to Sheriff.

Sheriff Burnett stated that he originally became involved with WASPC to help network with other Sheriffs and Chiefs from around the state, in order to form relationships and gain knowledge on best practices in Law Enforcement in order to reduce liability for the taxpayers of Chelan County.

Sheriff Burnett’s term as WASPC President runs from May 2017 – May 2018. Sheriff Burnett is also a current co-chair for the Sex Offender Notification and Registration Committee.

Please go to www.waspc.org for further information on the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.