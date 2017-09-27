[9/27/17] Sheriff Asking For Help To Identify Person Responsible For Bridgeport Stabbing
Posted in Law Enforcement
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a stabbing in Bridgeport last weekend…
092717 DCSO Stabbing 1 :19 “…in the 800 block of fairview.”
That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal…
092717 DCSO Stabbing 2 :33 “…information about this incident.”
The stabbing victim has been identified as 21 year old Victor Valdovinos-Vazquez …
092717 DCSO Stabbing 3 :09 “…please get ahold of us.”
The phone number for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is 509-884-0941.