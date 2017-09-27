Sheriff Asking For Help To Identify Person Responsible For Bridgeport Stabbing

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a stabbing in Bridgeport last weekend…

092717 DCSO Stabbing 1 :19 “…in the 800 block of fairview.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal…

092717 DCSO Stabbing 2 :33 “…information about this incident.”

The stabbing victim has been identified as 21 year old Victor Valdovinos-Vazquez …

092717 DCSO Stabbing 3 :09 “…please get ahold of us.”

The phone number for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is 509-884-0941.