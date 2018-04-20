Several Nasty Sand Traps Claimed them as Victims

Everyone was happy to see the sun with little to no wind at Gamble Sands yesterday! Conditions were great as they hosted 101 girls from schools all across the state. Individual winners listed below. Chelan’s top scorer was sophomore Kaylin Boykin with a 99 in her first “Gamble Sands experience.” The other girls struggled a bit as several nasty sand traps claimed them as victims…! Cascade girls had a superb outing with some personal bests, and a team score of 407, coming in ahead of Chelan by 60 strokes.

Individual placings:

3rd-Jada French (11)-Bellingham 78

2nd-Kenedee Peters (12)-Ephrata 77

1st-Sophia Schmidt (11)-Bellingham 76

Team scores:

3rd-Ephrata 363

2nd-Kamiak 345

1st-Bellingham 335

Next week they return to league play, traveling to the Omak/Okanogan course (currently only 6 holes playable) on Tuesday and Thursday for 18 hole matches.