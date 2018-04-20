[4/20/18] Several Nasty Sand Traps Claimed them as Victims
Everyone was happy to see the sun with little to no wind at Gamble Sands yesterday! Conditions were great as they hosted 101 girls from schools all across the state. Individual winners listed below. Chelan’s top scorer was sophomore Kaylin Boykin with a 99 in her first “Gamble Sands experience.” The other girls struggled a bit as several nasty sand traps claimed them as victims…! Cascade girls had a superb outing with some personal bests, and a team score of 407, coming in ahead of Chelan by 60 strokes.
3rd-Jada French (11)-Bellingham 78
2nd-Kenedee Peters (12)-Ephrata 77
1st-Sophia Schmidt (11)-Bellingham 76
Team scores:
2nd-Kamiak 345
1st-Bellingham 335
Next week they return to league play, traveling to the Omak/Okanogan course (currently only 6 holes playable) on Tuesday and Thursday for 18 hole matches.