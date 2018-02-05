[5/2/18] Serve it, Smash it, Win it, Love it.
Chelan Tennis @ Okanogan, Tue May 1
Boys: Chelan 4, Okanogan 1
#1 Singles: Micah Larson (C) def Brady Cate 6-0, 6-1
#2 Singles: Alex Gavin (C) def Cody Hawley 6-3, 6-1
#3 Singles: Tyler Higgins (C) def Quinlan McLean 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles: Max Cheeseman/Jay Nearents (O) def Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier 6-0, 6-1
#2 Doubles: Eli Phelps/Steven Williams (C) def Gavin Headlee/Dylan Hinger 6-2, 6-4
The Chelan boys improve to 4-3 in the CTL, and 8-4 overall.
Girls: Chelan 5, Okanogan 0
#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Hayley Wyllson 6-4, 6-1
#2 Singles: Sierra Rothlisberger def Alexandria Perez 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles: Madeline Peebles def Jasmine Yusi 6-1, 6-2
#1 Doubles: Abby Martin/Sydney Hawkins def Hanna Smith/Sarah Dixon 6-4, 6-4 <This was a signature win for Abby and Syd over one of the top doubles teams in the CTL.>
#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier def Alison Johnson/Felicia Allen 6-3, 7-5
The girls remain strong, with a CTL record of 6-1, and 10-1 overall
Chelan JV wins:
Scott Abel/Aiden Peterson 8-5
Katelyn Deal/Cailee Parham 8-1
Lana Fielding/Madison Latter 8-6