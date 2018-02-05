Serve it, Smash it, Win it, Love it.

Chelan Tennis @ Okanogan, Tue May 1

Boys: Chelan 4, Okanogan 1

#1 Singles: Micah Larson (C) def Brady Cate 6-0, 6-1

#2 Singles: Alex Gavin (C) def Cody Hawley 6-3, 6-1

#3 Singles: Tyler Higgins (C) def Quinlan McLean 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Max Cheeseman/Jay Nearents (O) def Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Eli Phelps/Steven Williams (C) def Gavin Headlee/Dylan Hinger 6-2, 6-4

The Chelan boys improve to 4-3 in the CTL, and 8-4 overall.

Girls: Chelan 5, Okanogan 0

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Hayley Wyllson 6-4, 6-1

#2 Singles: Sierra Rothlisberger def Alexandria Perez 6-0, 6-1

#3 Singles: Madeline Peebles def Jasmine Yusi 6-1, 6-2

#1 Doubles: Abby Martin/Sydney Hawkins def Hanna Smith/Sarah Dixon 6-4, 6-4 <This was a signature win for Abby and Syd over one of the top doubles teams in the CTL.>

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier def Alison Johnson/Felicia Allen 6-3, 7-5

The girls remain strong, with a CTL record of 6-1, and 10-1 overall

Chelan JV wins:

Scott Abel/Aiden Peterson 8-5

Katelyn Deal/Cailee Parham 8-1

Lana Fielding/Madison Latter 8-6