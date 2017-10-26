Senior Night in Chelan Sports

Girls Soccer-

Chelan hosted Cascade last night for their last home game and Senior Night. They honored Captain Yasmin Granados and Esme Vera at half time for all they have given to Chelan Soccer.

Cascade game out strong and scored two goals with in the first ten minutes. Cascade would continue through out the first half to maintain possession but Chelan was able to prevent any more goals until half time. Chelan’s movement and communication on the pitch continues to improve. Ashley Sams had 14 saves in the first half.

In the second half, Ashley moved up to forward and Yasmin Granados to keeper. The second half started similarly to the first, as Cascade came out and scored two quick goals to go up 4 -0. Remaining 4-0 much of the second half, Ashley gave them more speed up the field creating some good looks and Yasmin finished with 10 saves in the second half. A couple late goals would give Cascade a final 6-0 win.

They have a important match in Omak Thursday the 26th, that will conclude their league schedule.

Chelan Volleyball-

Last night Chelan hosted Omak Pioneers for Senior Night. Winning in 3 and they are 2nd in league behind Cascade. “It was nice to get all my seniors some court time tonight and proud of the girls,” says Coach Rainville; Azzia MacDonald (MB), Ava Dickes (L), Sydney Hawkins (OPP) and Ashley Oswald (DS). Scores from the match: 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 and off to Districts next week.

Lexie Gleasman 9 kills, 9/11 serving, 7 digs

Emma McLaren 7 kills, 16/16 serving, 7 digs, 2 blocks

Azzia MacDonald 6 kills, 1 block

Elly Collins 5 kills, 10/10 serving, 4 digs, 1 block

Sydney Hawkins 3 kills,

Katie Rainville 1 kill, 1 block

Sierra Rothlisberger 1 kill,

Taylor Boykin 15 assists, 12/14 serving, 4 digs

Xitlali Cruz 15 assists, 12/14 serving

Ava Dickes 2 assists, 6/7 serving, 3 digs