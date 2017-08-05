“Senior Day” for Chelan Tennis was vs Cashmere…

Chelan’s “Senior Day” was vs Cashmere this year.

Boys: Chelan 3, Cashmere 2

This win secured the Chelan boys’ 4th consecutive CTL title and 3rd consecutive undefeated season. The group of graduating senior boys (Robison, Hendricks, Anderson, Elsner, Castro) wrapped up a 4 year record of 49-1, the lone loss being to Cashmere their freshman year. In 2017, the Chelan boys finished 8-0 in the CTL and 11-0 overall.

Girls: Cashmere 3, Chelan 2

There’s a reason why Cashmere is league champs on the girls side: their three singles players are fantastic. That’ll get ’em the necessary three individual match wins every single time. Chelan played great doubles, though. The Chelan girls finished the regular season 3-5 in the CTL, and 6-5 overall.

Chelan JV wins: Alex Gavin-Tyler Higgins 8-1, and Jay Heimark-Audrey Gilleland 8-3