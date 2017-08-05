[5/8/17] “Senior Day” for Chelan Tennis was vs Cashmere…

Posted in Sports

Chelan’s “Senior Day” was vs Cashmere this year. 

Boys:  Chelan 3, Cashmere 2

This win secured the Chelan boys’ 4th consecutive CTL title and 3rd consecutive undefeated season.  The group of graduating senior boys (Robison, Hendricks, Anderson, Elsner, Castro) wrapped up a 4 year record of 49-1, the lone loss being to Cashmere their freshman year.  In 2017, the Chelan boys finished 8-0 in the CTL and 11-0 overall.

Girls:  Cashmere 3, Chelan 2

There’s a reason why Cashmere is league champs on the girls side:  their three singles players are fantastic.  That’ll get ’em the necessary three individual match wins every single time.  Chelan played great doubles, though.  The Chelan girls finished the regular season 3-5 in the CTL, and 6-5 overall.

Chelan JV wins: Alex Gavin-Tyler Higgins 8-1, and Jay Heimark-Audrey Gilleland 8-3