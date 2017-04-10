Senator Brad Hawkins To Hit KOZI Friday Morning As Part Of The 12th District Listening Tour

Sen. Brad Hawkins is hitting the road this week, visiting several 12th District communities to hear directly from constituents. The first of what Hawkins expects to become an annual “listening tour” is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 through the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

“I greatly value being able to hear directly from the people I serve – individual constituents, employers, local governments and community groups. This is an awesome legislative district, but our location can make it challenging for people to get to the Capitol when I’m there. Even then, my office receives many requests for meetings, and it’s difficult to make everything line up.

“I thought this would be a creative way to go out and connect with people where they are, so I can listen to their thoughts and concerns,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins will meet by appointment at public locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties. On Oct. 5 he’ll start at Leavenworth City Hall, then stop at Wenatchee’s Confluence Technology Center and the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee, make a visit to Pybus Public Market, and wrap up that evening at the Port of Quincy. The tour’s second day opens at the Lake Chelan School District board room, with visits to the Sweet River Bakery in Pateros and Alta Lake State Park on the way to late-afternoon appointments in Winthrop.

Hawkins said there will be two meeting opportunities in the Wenatchee area where no appointments are needed. One is the Oct. 5 stop at Pybus Public Market; the second will be a community hike up Saddle Rock. Hawkins and others who want to join him for the hike will depart from the Saddle Rock Gateway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

As part of the tour, Senator, Brad Hawkins will begin his day Friday in the KOZI studios at 7:30 AM.