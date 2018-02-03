Senate Bill 6622 Would Provide Funding For Voluntary Active Shooter Response Training For School Employees

A new bill just introduced in Olympia, Senate Bill 6622, would provide funding for voluntary active shooter response training for school employees and volunteers that would include conflict deescalation and firearms training.

Republican Senator, Phil Fortunato, who introduced the bill, makes it clear that it does not arm teachers, or put guns in schools. It would be up to local districts on how they want to proceed with training.

While it’s unlikely the bill will get a hearing, Fortuntao hopes that funding for his proposal will be included in the final budget.

Fortunato believes that his proposal would save lives sooner rather than later..

