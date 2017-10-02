Semi Full Of Apples Lands In Columbia River- Apples Float Downriver

Washington State Patrol says a semi with loaded trailer slid into the Columbia River yesterday afternoon.

According to the WSP report- 40-year old Kyle Stanton, of Wenatchee, was driving westbound on State Route 2- when he drifted off the roadway, struck and drove through a guardrail and landed upright underwater in the Columbia River.

The loaded apple bins became dislodged, sending apples downriver.

WSP lists the cause as wheels off the roadway, and say the driver will be cited.

Diesel was also spilled into river- prompting a boom response. The semi remains in the river awaiting removal.