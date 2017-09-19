Second Well Being Drilled This Week In Downtown Pateros

The second well for Pateros’ new water system will be drilled this week.

As part of a $7 million project- funded primarily through federal grant monies, the City of Pateros continues work on a complete new water system that will include three wells.

Pateros Mayor, Carlene Anders says this drilling is the second water well for the system – and this time, it’s right downtown…

091917 Well Drilling 1 :15 “…go ahead and get water.”

The Water System Replacement Project will include the three wells, a new water tower, and pipes from the wells to current system.

If you would like to learn more- Mayor Anders says you can stop by City Hall, or the Chamber and take a look at the plans…

091917 Well Drilling 2 :38 “…it’ll be neat addition.”