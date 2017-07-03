Second Arrest Made In 1982 Chelan County Cold Case

Sheriff Burnett reports on March 5, 2017 Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective made a second arrest related to the 1982 disappearance of Stephen Smith. Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Dawn M. Soles, a 57 year old Leavenworth resident, for 1st degree Murder.

Prior to the July, 1982 disappearance of Mr. Smith, Ms. Soles and Mr. Smith were married. During their marriage they had a child. Ms. Soles and Mr. Smith ultimately divorced prior to Mr. Smith’s disappearance. As a part of their divorce Mr. Smith was granted full custody and Ms. Soles was granted supervised visitation only. Ms. Soles later married Bernard Swaim and they moved to Western Washington. On or just before July 12, 1982 Ms. Soles and Mr. Swaim traveled from Western Washington to Cashmere with a plan and intent to murder Mr. Smith. The investigation showed Ms. Soles and Mr. Swaim planned to get Mr. Smith intoxicated to the point he passed out, and then Mr. Swaim would murder Mr. Smith.

Utilizing old investigative interviews, creating additional leads, and conducting new interviews the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to piece together critical evidence to establish probable cause to arrest Bernard Swaim and Dawn Soles for the 1982 murder of Mr. Smith.

The Detectives are still conducting follow up interviews and trying to gather more information related the details of Mr. Smith’s disappearance and locating his remains.