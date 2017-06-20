Search Suspended For Man Missing And Presumed Drowned In Lake Chelan

Chelan Fire & Rescue Swimmers

Stock Photo Courtesy Chelan Fire District 7

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office called off the search for a man missing and presumed drowned in Lake Chelan.

The initial call for help was received by RiverCom Dispatch at 3:20 Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary reports say the missing man was aboard a boat on Lake Chelan, when at least two of the boat’s occupants jumped into the lake. One individual needed help getting back on the vessel, and the third man began struggling in the water. Before his friends were able to reach him, he went under water and never resurfaced.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Marine Patrol, along with Rescue Swimmers with Chelan Fire & Rescue were on scene searching until just after 8:30 PM when the search was called off.

Officials say the incident is now considered a recovery effort- and the search will continue Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

