Search For Missing Swimmer In Lake Chelan Resumes Wednesday Morning

A 23 year old man is missing and presumed drowned after being reported missing in the lower end of Lake Chelan Tuesday afternoon…

That’s Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office….

Magnussen said the three out of town friends were enjoying the day on the lake when they decided to go for a swim. It was pretty windy, the water was very choppy and one of the swimmers began struggling before disappearing under water and did not resurface.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was the first on the scene followed quickly by Chelan Fire & Rescue.