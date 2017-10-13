Scientists Conducting Unique Study Of Lake Chelan Waters

Oregon State University, Chelan County Natural Resources and the Lake Chelan Research Institute have joined forces to conduct a rather unusual study of Lake Chelan…

101317 Lake Research 1 :16 “…water in the summer time.”

That’s Phil Long, Director Of Lake Chelan Research Institute…

101317 Lake Research 2 2:20 “…the temperature sensing cables.”

Long says the thermal cable stretches about 2 1/2 miles on the lake floor, each end clearly marked…

101317 Lake Research 3 1:19 “…cables if at all possible.”

You can learn more about Phil Long, and the Lake Chelan Research Institute online at www.keepchelanblue.org.