School’s Out For Summer: Watch For Kids!

With the end of the school year fast approaching, and in many cases, already finished, it’s time to Watch For Kids!

Today marks the last day of school for Pateros, Brewster, Methow Valley and Entiat.

Bridgeport was done yesterday – and Chelan, Manson, Waterville and Mansfield will all finish the school year next week.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant, Rob Huddleston, says that means there will be a whole bunch of kids near crosswalks and sidewalks that motorists need to keep an eye out for..

"…just be prepared for that."