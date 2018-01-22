School Resource Officers Connecting With Local Youth

A School Resource Officer is responsible for providing security and crime prevention services in schools.

School Resource Officers are typically employed by local law enforcement agencies and have the ability to make arrests, respond to calls for service and document incidents that occur.

The number of schools in the United States with school resource officers has risen in recent years from roughly 1% in the mid 1970’s – to nearly 50%.

The Lake Chelan School District has a full time School Resource Officer: Deputy Sean Duke with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office..

012218 School Officer 1 :11 “…25 kids in there.”

Deputy Duke says he served a shared resource officer– splitting his time between Chelan and Manson schools for several years– but, two years ago, the Lake Chelan School District requested him full time — a transition that Duke says was easy…

012218 School Officer 2 :39 “…resolved as quick as possible.”

Douglas County Under Sheriff, Kevin Morris, said the Bridgeport School District will also have a full time School Resource Officer in the near future…

012218 School Officer 3 :36 “…the school all day.”

Bridgeport’s new full time School Resource Officer is set to begin next school year.