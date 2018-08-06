Save a Life; Know the signs of Sucide

SUICIDE: With this choice, leaves friends and family with a myriad of questions–“why?” being the primary one. And that’s the thing: no one really knows. A lot of broken people, most who will never be the same again, are left to pick up the pieces with essentially no closure. They have, of course, tried to put the pieces together. Digging through social profiles, files on computer—anything, really—just trying to find any tidbit, any little thing, that could possibly give them insight into why he/she did what he/she did. But there will probably never be a definitive answer. No one can ever tell these people what had been going on in his/her head for the hours, days, and weeks prior to his/her death.

committed suicide at home….. His mother found him.

Just think about that for a second. If you have children, imagine finding one of them dead in their bedroom. By their own doing. One of the hardest things about dealing with him being gone is watching his mother and grandmother become shells of the people they used to be. This is a mountain they’ll never fully get over—they’ve had to re-learn how to live.

Suicide is never the answer. When someone commits suicide, the people closest to them are left to figure out how to move forward—how to go on with their lives. And that’s the thing here: there’s a chance that they choose not to move forward at all. In so many cases, it’s a snowball effect. A dark, black, hopeless snowball.

If you feel hopeless, helpless, and worthless, don’t let it get worse. There’s hope. Now more than ever, there are resources available to help you. The Suicide Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is always available, with caring volunteers that genuinely want to help you live. If you think a friend or loved one might be in this position, please learn the signs and develop a plan as soon as possible. You could be the difference between someone living and dying.

Wish you would’ve known the signs earlier—suicide can be prevented if you watch for the signs—so many people don’t know what to look for until it’s too late.

So please, I urge you, keep your eyes open and watch for signs. Don’t lose someone you love to suicide. Don’t lose yourself to suicide. Call someone. Use the resources available to you. Post anonymously on reddit . Find a forum. Just do something.

Don’t let go. Don’t give up.