[6/21/18] Saul Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday
The weather should be good Saturday for the 13th annual Deputy Saul Gallegos Memorial Run, to be held at Singleton Park in Manson. On-line registration has closed, but you can still register Friday from 11 am to 6 pm at Campbell’s Resort in Chelan, as well as Saturday morning from 6 to 8:30 am at Singleton Park. The event is open to runners, walkers, and bicyclists. The runners will start off at 8:30, with the walkers heading out at 8:35. Following the event, there will be a brunch open to everyone.
Gallegos was shot June 26, 2003 after stopping a man suspected of driving on a suspended license.
More information is available on-line at www.saulmemorial.net.