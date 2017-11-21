[11/21/17] Sarah Urdahl Agrees To Serve As Interim Executive Director For United Way of Chelan Douglas Counties

Posted in FeatureTagged , , , ,

Sarah Urdahl has agreed to serve as interim Executive Director of the Chelan Douglas County United Way Program after former Director, Alan Walker abruptly resigned last week…

112117 United Way 1 :35 “…less time than that.”

In addition to Executive Director, United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties, has four staff members and a 16 person board of directors…

112117 United Way 2 :12 “…the work they do.”

If the Urdahl name sounds familiar- it may be because you’ve heard the name Mark Urdahl, who served as Executive Director for the Port of Chelan County for 23 years…

112117 United Way 3 :41 “…stepping in via united way.”

The search for a permanent executive director for the Chelan Douglas County United Way- has begun. If you are interested in the position, or would like to learn more about volunteering, visit their website www.uwcdc.org.

 