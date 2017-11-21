Sarah Urdahl Agrees To Serve As Interim Executive Director For United Way of Chelan Douglas Counties

Sarah Urdahl has agreed to serve as interim Executive Director of the Chelan Douglas County United Way Program after former Director, Alan Walker abruptly resigned last week…

In addition to Executive Director, United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties, has four staff members and a 16 person board of directors…

If the Urdahl name sounds familiar- it may be because you’ve heard the name Mark Urdahl, who served as Executive Director for the Port of Chelan County for 23 years…

