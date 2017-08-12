Santa’s Stars (Law Enforcement) Will Shop With Local Kids This Holiday — Needs Donations

If your looking for a worthwhile cause to support this holiday season, Chelan County Sergeant, Rob Huddleston has a suggestion…

120817 Santas Stars 1 :46 “…will go to the kids.”

Huddleston says you may be surprised to see what the kids choose to spend their money on…

120817 Santas Stars 2 :27 “…with most every kid.”

If you would like to help out, please purchase a gift card at the Chelan Walmart and deliver it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Emerson in downtown Chelan. Any denomination of gift card will be much appreciated.