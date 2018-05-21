Salute to Seniors making a positive impact

The Lake Chelan Education Association proudly announces the 2018 recipients of the LCEA

Senior Scholarship. This year’s winners of a $500 scholarship are Matt Fitzpatrick, Olivia Nygreen

and Madeline Peebles.



Matt is the son of William and Paula Fitzpatrick, and plans on attending Eastern Oregon University

to study Agricultural Sciences.



Olivia is the daughter of Steve and Jessica Nygreen, and plans on attending George Fox

University in the fall to study Psychology for the purpose of counseling others.



Madeline is the daughter of Bryan and Shannon Peebles, and plans on attending Seattle Pacific

University in the fall to study Business Administration for the purpose of being a Humanitarian

Resource Manager.

Congratulations to Matt, Olivia and Madeline, and salutes all the seniors who have made a positive impact on Chelan High School and the Lake Chelan Valley.