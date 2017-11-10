Safety Issues & Kids NOT using Crosswalks

A note from the Chelan Middle/High School

Kids are using unattended crosswalks and running into the street below bus turn on Webster. There are two crosswalks that are not supervised by crossing guards. We need all students to use the main, attended crosswalk, when crossing the street on Webster for safety issues. Students have been darting out into traffic halfway down into traffic towards bridge as well, and we have had some close calls of accidents. We are asking all students and parents to please encourage students to use main crosswalk attended by crossing guards when crossing the street before and after school.