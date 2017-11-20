Safety Harbor To Remain Closed Through 2018

Word comes from the Forest Service that they have closed the Safety Harbor campground, and will keep it closed through 2018. Meshach Padilla with the Chelan Ranger District says the Harbor is being closed due to the effects of the Uno Peak Fire:

112017 Safety Harbor 1 :53 Q:“year as well”

However, Padilla says Safety Harbor will be available as a resting place for those looking to hide from tumultuous lake conditions; you just won’t be able to dock there. As for rehabilitation, Padilla says it’s largely up to Mother Nature to do that work:

112017 Safety Harbor 2 :45 Q:”open up again”

Also, the logboom at the mouth of Railroad Creek is being removed; it’s located next to the Lucerne dock where the Lady of the Lake unloads. The logboom was there to catch logs and debris after the 2015 Wolverine Fire and to help with navigation. The logboom was put in as a precaution, but didn’t catch as many logs as expected. Padilla says the logboom will be removed by the end of the year.