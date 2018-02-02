RV Near First Creek A Complete Loss After Thursday Afternoon Fire

Image Courtesy of Chelan Fire & Rescue

Brandon Asher, Assistant Fire Chief with Chelan Fire & Rescue, says there was little firefighters could do to save an RV that literally burned to the ground near First Creek on the South Shore of Lake Chelan…

020218 First Creek Structure Fire :39 “…ammunition going off.”

In addition to the hazard of the exploding ammunition- a propane tank reportedly exploded as well.

The person inside the home was able to escape- and was able to save pet rabbits near the trailer.

It’s unknown exactly how or where that fire started – a fire investigation is underway.