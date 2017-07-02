Rural Job Act Loos To Create Jobs And Foster Business Growth In Rural Areas

Creating new jobs and fostering business growth in struggling rural areas is a top priority for newly elected State Representative Jim Walsh. The Republican from Aberdeen has partnered up with his Democratic seatmate, Brian Blake to introduce the Washington Rural Jobs Act.

Walsh told a House committee Wednesday that many small businesses can get started. But they really need help to grow…

The bill proposes a mixture of federal resources and state tax credits channeled into specific rural growth financing for small businesses.

Walsh says the rural coastal regions of Washington that largely depended on timber harvest for their livelihoods have never fully recovered after the spotted owl shutdowns of the 1980s. He’s hoping this bill is a small step to change that.