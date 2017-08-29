Run with the Cops

On August 26th, 2017 area law enforcement agencies sponsored a “Run With the Cops” event to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers ran with the athletes, their families, and supporters. Adults ran a 5K and kids had an option of a 2K course. The event was well attended and it was a great opportunity for deputies, officers and troopers to have positive interaction with the public. The first photo includes Deputy Chief Ray Coble (EWPD), Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal (DCSO), Chief Randy Harrison (EWPD) Chief Steve Crown (WPD), Captain Edgar Reinfeld (WPD), and Captain Rob Huss (WSP) along with one of our junior runners. “I tip my hat to the officers who actually ran in their gun belts. Mine tips the scales at 24 pounds, so I opted for traffic control.” says Harvey Gjesdal. The organizers, which included many volunteers, did an excellent job managing the event.