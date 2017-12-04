Rotory KOZI Radioathon Golden Egg Clues For Wednesday

Rotary Radioathon $500 GOLDEN EGG —WED. CLUES

#1 And so I’ll begin. Find me and win.

#2 Under a sunny or starry sky, set me down gently and there I’ll lie.

#3 Even though a road is near, no one can reach me over here

#4 Whether it’s day or night, finding me will be all right.

#5 Use your heart and your head to find my cozy springtime bed.

#6 Don’t give up; it’s too early. Just chill out and act a bit squirrely.

#7 Seriously now, look around, somewhere between the sky and the ground.

# 8 You’ll find me in public view. No trespassing: this means you!

#9 I like to watch the people who pass. Where I am, I don’t hear much sass.

#10 At the end of day one, if you listened well, you figured out time will tell.