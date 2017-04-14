[4/14/17] Rotary KOZI Radioathon Golden Egg Clues For Thursday
- Another day- another clue. Maybe no one’s listening but you.
- Here comes a guy who can peek and pry. Will he see me or walk on by?
- You need a real hint to keep playing the game. A lot of these hiding places look the same.
- Walk around town, lots of places to feast. You can find me by looking East.
- Getting tired in your search? Find a seat on a nearby perch.
- Where flags are resting is a good place to try. Look around and there am I.
- I’m not inside. That wouldn’t be cool. Neither am I near by a pool.
- A friend of trees is a friend of mine. But, don’t look for me under any sign.
- I think you’ve come close. I’ve seen you smile. But I don’t think we’ll meet for a while.
- I can see the lake, that’s important to note. Like to watch that big Lady boat.