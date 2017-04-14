[4/14/17] Rotary KOZI Radioathon Golden Egg Clues For Friday
- Vineyards and wineries each side of the lake. We could have a picnic if we had some cake.
- Not too close. Not too far. Probably mid way I would call par.
- Find a trash can and there you’ll see, with your back to it, there is me.
- I’ve been hiding here nearly a week. Please come find me. The wood’s not teak.
- There are two bridges. You must choose. Pick the wrong way and you lose.
- More than one in a row. Now do you know where to go?
- I’m in a place a dog wouldn’t dig. Not very tiny; not very big.
- I can hear cars and bikes go by. Not many trucks. Can you guess why?
- Look at the Butte. It’s green up there. Why can’t you find me? It’s not fair.
- It’s almost done. The clues getting few. The place I’m hiding isn’t new.