Rotary Club’s First ever “Promise Scholarship”

Freshman Billie Corter receives $500 scholarship!!! The Lake Chelan Rotary Club has created and awarded their first ever “Promise Scholarship” for freshmen. Corter was nominated by school staff as a freshman who demonstrates great potential. A committee chaired by Rotarian Mary Watson interviewed 4 nominees for the final selection. Corter will now be considered part of the Rotary throughout high school and may earn a total of $2500 for the college of her choice upon graduation by maintaining a 2.0 GPA. Congratulations, Billie, for your hard work this year and thank you, Rotary, for your inspiring service, generosity, and support of local schools!