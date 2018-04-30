It was a roller coaster week for the Chelan baseball team. The week started with a nice win vs the Omak Pioneers on Tuesday, with all players contributing in the game. On Friday, the Goats traveled to face a local rival, the Brewster Bears. Connor Wilson and Drake Bird combined to allow only two hits on the mound, and the Goats came away with a convincing 7-2 victory. Colt Corrigan and Bryson Darlington led the hit parade with 3 hits each, moving the Goats record to 10 and 5 for the season.

Saturday, the Goats hit the road again, for a double header vs the 7th ranked Connell Eagles and it proved to be a significant challenge for the young Goats, playing their fourth game in 5 days. The Chelan pitching depth was tested, with Chelan dropping both games of the double header 9-8, and 13-3.

Next up, critical CTL games vs Okanogan on Tuesday, and Home on Friday vs Cascade. Friday will be Senior night, with a Silent Auction at the field to benefit the Baseball Team.