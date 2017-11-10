Rocky Reach Visitor’s Center To Host Fall Harvest Roundup This Sunday & It’s Free

The Rocky Reach Visitors Center at Rocky Reach Dam is holding their final Shin-Dig of the season on Sunday before gearing down for their seasonal closure next month…

101117 PUD Harvest Roundup 1 :33 “…experience a great time.”

That’s Bob Bauer, Education Specialist with Chelan County PUD…

101117 PUD Harvest Roundup 2 :16 “…Sunday October 15th.”

Bauers says if you can’t make it to this Sunday’s Fall Harvest Roundup- don’t worry, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the Rocky Reach Visitor’s Center…

101117 PUD Harvest Roundup 3 :27 “and come have fun.”