Roadwork This Week: Expect 20 Minute Delays 6AM – 6PM Near No-See-Um Intersection

Here’s an update on the No-See-Um Roundabout work on SR 150…

1

That’s dept of transpiration project engineer, Kevin Walagorski.

Monday through Friday this week, between the hours of 6am and 6pm, be prepared for up to 20 minute delays at the intersection of SR 150 and the No-See-Um intersection, just west of downtown Chelan.

There will be flagger controlled traffic for installation of water mains on the lake side of the highway.

Walagorski had good news on the State Route 150 paving project…

2