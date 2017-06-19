Road Work: Expect 20 Minute Delays Day And Night This Week

We have less than 2 weeks before a huge influx of visitors is expected to hit the Chelan area for the 4th of July holiday.

We talked with Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski, about the No-See-Um Roundabout intersection, as well as the State Route 150 repaving project…

061917 Road Work 1

Re-striping operations are scheduled overnight Monday through Thursday this week, between the hours of 7PM and 6AM- expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger and pilot car controlled traffic between Chelan and Manson Monday through Thursday this week 7PM to 6AM.

Walagroski says you can also expect up to 20 minute delays during daytime hours this week associated with the No-See-Um roundabout project…

061917 Road Work 2

Yes, you heard right, next week, leading into one of the busiest holiday weekends in the chelan valley, we could very well see the longest backups…

061917 Road Work 3

Again, this week: Expect 20 minute delays daytime and night time, Monday through Friday.