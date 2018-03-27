Road Work Delays Expected On US 97A Between Entiat And Wenatchee This Week

Our spring like weather means some road construction projects can get underway…motorists traveling on US 97A between Wenatchee and Entiat should be prepared for delays Tuesday through Friday this week.

Crews will have one lane, flagger, pilot car controlled traffic as DOT Crews install rumble strip and apply fog seal.

Multiple projects in Grant County: SR 17, 283, 281 and 282- be prepared for short traffic delays.

Closer to home- Chelan County PUD will be working on the south shore substation on 97A near Bear Mountain this week. Traffic delays are not expected, but overhead work may be distracting.