Road Projects Are Back In Full Swing Bringing With It Delays

It’s not often we see traffic improve over a major holiday weekend in the Chelan Valley, but that seemed to be the case this last weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation suspended work on all state projects, including the No-See-Um roundabout project, just west of downtown Chelan.

That provided a temporary reprieve from the horrendous traffic backups we have been experiencing.

DOT Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski, says we can expect those backups to continue this week, but perhaps not quite as long as last week…

1

The rock slope stabilization project just east of Lake Chelan State Park on SR 971 is complete.

Paving between Chelan and Manson is done – there will be some delays this week, however, associated with striping and utility adjustments.

The only major traffic delays this week will be on State Route 150 just west of Don Morse Park.

2